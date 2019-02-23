SEVERE WEATHER:High Wind Warning Issued For Sunday
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Josh Williams had 22 points as Robert Morris narrowly beat St. Francis (NY) 67-62 on Saturday.

Matty McConnell had 12 points and six rebounds for Robert Morris (15-14, 10-6 Northeast Conference). Jon Williams added six assists.

Jalen Jordan had 18 points for the Terriers (16-13, 8-8). Glenn Sanabria added 10 points.

The Colonials improve to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Robert Morris defeated St. Francis (NY) 52-49 on Jan. 10. Robert Morris takes on Sacred Heart on the road on Thursday. St. Francis (NY) plays Bryant at home on Thursday.

