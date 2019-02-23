



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh says Mayor Bill Peduto will honor the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting victims while attending a conference in Israel.

Peduto left the city Saturday afternoon to travel to the 33rd annual International Mayors Conference, a “global meeting of government, technology and energy leaders that studies leading examples of sustainable development.”

The conference is being held in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israel.

A statement from the mayor’s office says Peduto will honor the shooting victims while in Israel, but did not offer more details.

Twenty-five mayors from around the world are participating in the conference. Mayor Julian Gold, from Beverly Hills, Calif., is the only other mayor from the United States who is attending.

The mayor’s office says organizers are paying for all travel costs and no city taxpayer dollars are being spent.

Peduto will return to the United States on Friday.