PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle accident in the Parkway East temporarily backed traffic up on Saturday morning, but it is now cleared.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I – 376 westbound between Exit: SQUIRREL HILL/HOMESTEAD { # 74 } and Exit: SQUIRREL HILL/HOMESTEAD { # 74 }. All lanes closed.
The accident occurred on I-376 inbound near the Squirrel Hill/Homestead exit. All lanes were closed initially, but opened one lane to let cars through before the scnee was cleared at 9:41 a.m.
There is no word yet on potential injuries in the accident.
