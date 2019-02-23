



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle accident in the Parkway East temporarily backed traffic up on Saturday morning, but it is now cleared.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I – 376 westbound between Exit: SQUIRREL HILL/HOMESTEAD { # 74 } and Exit: SQUIRREL HILL/HOMESTEAD { # 74 }. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) February 23, 2019

The accident occurred on I-376 inbound near the Squirrel Hill/Homestead exit. All lanes were closed initially, but opened one lane to let cars through before the scnee was cleared at 9:41 a.m.

There is no word yet on potential injuries in the accident.

