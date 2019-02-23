BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Lane Restrictions, Local TV, Parkway East


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle accident in the Parkway East temporarily backed traffic up on Saturday morning, but it is now cleared.

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

The accident occurred on I-376 inbound near the Squirrel Hill/Homestead exit. All lanes were closed initially, but opened one lane to let cars through before the scnee was cleared at 9:41 a.m.

There is no word yet on potential injuries in the accident.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.

