PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Claude Giroux scored 1:59 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers scored three straight goals in the rain to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on a soggy Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Flyers and Penguins took one of the NHL’s more heated rivalries outdoors and into prime time as part of the Stadium Series showcase. The rink that stretched from 30-yard line to 30-yard line needed a squeegee more than a Zamboni, but nearly 70,000 fans stuck around the home of the Eagles to watch the Flyers play the marquee game on their schedule.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 23: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers face off to start the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field on February 23, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

The Flyers gave them a win to remember.

With rain pounding the ice in third period, the Flyers got going. James van Riemsdyk, playing in his record sixth outdoor game, made it 3-2 on a power-play goal with 3:04 left. Jake Voracek tied it at 3-all with 19.7 seconds left, sending what was left of the sellout crowd into a frenzy.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 23: Matt Murray #30 of the Pittsburgh Penguins tends net against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period during the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game at the Lincoln Financial Field on February 23, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Giroux, the Flyers’ All-Star captain, made sure the game didn’t last much longer. He slipped the winner past Matt Murray, and the Flyers celebrated in the mist. Giroux said he felt “goosebumps” in a stadium where he’s a regular at Eagles games.

