SEVERE WEATHER:High Wind Warning Issued For Sunday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police officers raised more than $100,000 for the Special Olympics Pennsylvania on Friday and Saturday in the 2019 Pittsburgh Polar Plunge and Festival.

More than 1,500 participants jumped into cool waters in support of nearly 20,000 Special Olympics athletes, raising more than $425,000, according to the polar plunge website.

The Pittsburgh Polar Plunge and Festival had activities and entertainment, including: free food, warm beverages, unified sports, and indoor and outdoor games.

