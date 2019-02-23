



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police officers raised more than $100,000 for the Special Olympics Pennsylvania on Friday and Saturday in the 2019 Pittsburgh Polar Plunge and Festival.

Congrats to @PghPoliceChief Schubert & the @PghPolice Polar Plunge team for raising over $100K for the @SpecialOlympiPA this year.

That water is icy! But the team of super plungers will jump in 24 times today outside Heinz Field. (They started at 7 am!) pic.twitter.com/629LQSsxv9 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) February 23, 2019

More than 1,500 participants jumped into cool waters in support of nearly 20,000 Special Olympics athletes, raising more than $425,000, according to the polar plunge website.

The Pittsburgh Polar Plunge and Festival had activities and entertainment, including: free food, warm beverages, unified sports, and indoor and outdoor games.