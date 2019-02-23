



— Looking to sample the best waffles around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top waffle spots in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Waffallonia

Topping the list is Waffallonia. Located at 4212 Forbes Ave., Schenley Plaza in North Oakland, the spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and waffles is the highest rated waffle spot in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp.

2. Waffles, INCaffeinated

Next up is Central Business District’s Waffles, INCaffeinated, situated at 456 Fifth Ave. With four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers waffles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Gabriella’s Gourmet On the Go

Southside Flats’s Gabriella’s Gourmet On the Go, located at 301 E. Carson St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot, which offers waffles and more, 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews.

