BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bethel Park, Local TV, Willis Road


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Bethel Park Police Department issued a traffic alert on its social media pages on Saturday morning because of a closed road due to a disabled train at a crossing.

The railroad crossing on Willis Road is blocked by a disabled train. It is expected to be cleared some time on Saturday, but the police are asking motorists to find an alternate route in the meantime.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s