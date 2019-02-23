



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Bethel Park Police Department issued a traffic alert on its social media pages on Saturday morning because of a closed road due to a disabled train at a crossing.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The railroad crossing on Willis Road is blocked by a disabled train. It is expected to be cleared by this afternoon. Please find an alternate route. — Bethel Park Police (@bethelparkpd) February 23, 2019

The railroad crossing on Willis Road is blocked by a disabled train. It is expected to be cleared some time on Saturday, but the police are asking motorists to find an alternate route in the meantime.

