CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) – A tractor-Trailer overturned on Interstate 79 near the Pennsylvania Turnpike exit in Cranberry on Saturday morning.

Crash on I-79 northbound at Exit 77 – Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76. There is a traffic disruption. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) February 23, 2019

There is currently no word on injuries or what caused the accident.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.