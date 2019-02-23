



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures are mild on Saturday, but Pittsburgh area residents should take advantage of that to batten down the hatches for what is to come overnight into Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that begins early Sunday morning and stretches into Sunday evening.The high wind watch is expected to upgrade to a warning overnight.

There will be gusts up to 60 mph, and with rain and warmer temperatures expected to saturate the ground on Saturday, downed trees and power lines could be an issue.

Still monitoring the potential for strong wind gusts tomorrow. Peak values of around 60 MPH on Sunday! A High Wind Watch remains in effect, and may be replaced by warnings/advisories this afternoon. Prepare today! pic.twitter.com/b54dLABIPD — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 23, 2019

Rain on Saturday afternoon, with high temperatures expected to be above average in the 50s, will precede expected high winds.

