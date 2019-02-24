SEVERE WEATHER:High Wind Warning In Effect Through Monday At 7 A.M.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were hurt in a Sunday morning accident in Fairfield Township.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers told KDKA News that Route 271 in Fairfield Township is closed following an accident at the intersection of Parker Avenue.

Officials say the accident occurred at approximately 6:27 a.m. when two vehicles collided. According to dispatchers, there were people trapped inside their vehicle.

The condition of the victims has not yet been released.

