



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI is investigating an alleged nationwide business insurance fraud scheme.

Authorities want to find businesses that may be victims of the scam that claimed to offer workers’ compensation insurance, health care insurance and pension plans.

According to the FBI, the American Labor Alliance and two of its executives were charged with mail fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering in January.

The ALA is accused of selling what was supposed to be workers’ compensation coverage that might not actually offer any coverage. The ALA also allegedly offered a retirement pension plan called “ALA Trust,” the “ALA Retirement Plan Trust” or the “ALA Retirement Plan and Trust” that may also be invalid.

The FBI says the ALA also fraudulently marketed itself as a special type of labor organization under federal law and said its customers could join the ALA and receive financial services, such as tax preparation and drafting of incorporation and other documents.

Businesses that purchased policies from the ALA or one of its subsidiaries should contact their state insurance regulator to ensure the validity of their policies.

Anyone who believes they or their business may have been a victim of this alleged fraud is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or send an email to WCVictims@fbi.gov.