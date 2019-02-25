



NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) – Pittsburgh native Billy Porter turned heads on the Oscars red carpet Sunday night.

Often a fashion adventurer, the stage performer, singer and actor stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.

Anddddd flip!! @theebillyporter at the #oscars in Siriano and what an honor it was to create this moment! @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/cSZR9D5NA3 — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) February 24, 2019

Nobody was more excited than Siriano himself. He tweeted the look as soon as Porter hit the carpet.

When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up. Thanks @CSiriano for creating this custom couture masterpiece. @OscarHeymanBros you have outdone yourselves with your iconic jewels. Style by @sammyratelle Grooming by Anna Bernabe. @TheAcademy #AcademyAwards2019 #oscars #oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/IpTG2OK20x — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) February 24, 2019

Porter, who grew up in East Liberty and attended Pittsburgh CAPA, took to Twitter to thank Siriano for the “custom couture masterpiece.”

