Filed Under:Billy Porter, Oscars


NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) – Pittsburgh native Billy Porter turned heads on the Oscars red carpet Sunday night.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Billy Porter attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Often a fashion adventurer, the stage performer, singer and actor stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.

Nobody was more excited than Siriano himself. He tweeted the look as soon as Porter hit the carpet.

Porter, who grew up in East Liberty and attended Pittsburgh CAPA, took to Twitter to thank Siriano for the “custom couture masterpiece.”

