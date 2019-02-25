



BRADDOCK HILLS (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say a man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck multiple times in Braddock Hills late Monday morning.

Officers and paramedics were sent to an apartment in Brinton Towers on Locust Street just before noon.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 58-year-old woman suffering from multiple puncture wounds to the neck. She was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition.

Officers detained 56-year-old Anthony Lewis Hawkins, who was sitting on a bench outside the apartment complex with blood on his clothes.

During their investigation, police learned Hawkins had slept in the victim’s apartment Sunday night and the two got into an argument Monday morning.

Police say the argument became physical and Hawkins allegedly stabbed and strangled the victim. The victim pulled an alarm inside the apartment in an effort to get help. A staff member responded and interrupted the assault.

Hawkins is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, strangulation and criminal attempt homicide.