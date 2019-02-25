CLOSINGS/DELAYSDozens Of Schools Issue Delays And Closings Due To High Winds, Power Outages
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Cedar Point amusement park has reversed a policy that banned visitors waiting in line for the roller coaster Steel Vengeance from carrying cellphones.

The Sandusky-area park is adding zippered pouches to the bottom of the roller coaster seats, to hold phones and other loose items. Cleveland.com reports the park implemented a policy banning cellphones in the line for the record-breaking ride which features four inversions.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

During the first weeks of the ride’s operation, numerous riders reported losing their cellphones and other items on the roller coaster.

Park spokesman Tony Clark says “standard safety rules still apply” and the only change is allowing riders to carry their phones again.

