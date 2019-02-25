



DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Fire crews had to deal with the gusty winds early Monday morning as they battled what they are now investigating as a suspicious house fire in Duquesne.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at a vacant home along Priscilla Avenue, near the intersection with Auriles Street.

Crews remained on scene well into the morning hours, dousing hot spots and working to keep the blaze from spreading.

Firefighters also had to pour water on to the roof of a neighboring home, because they were worried embers from the fire might blow over and catch that house on fire.

The Duquesne fire chief said the blaze appears to be suspicious because the home was vacant, and power and utility were shut off.

MORE INFO: We just interviewed the Duquesne fire chief. He said the fire appears to be suspicious. As for the wind, crews were concerned about embers blowing into an occupied home next door. I’ll have an update at 7 on @PittsburghsCW. @kdka #KDKA pic.twitter.com/cK2R9jJx2s — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 25, 2019

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.