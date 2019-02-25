CLOSINGS/DELAYSDozens Of Schools Issue Delays And Closings Due To High Winds, Power Outages
By Amy Wadas
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Fire crews had to deal with the gusty winds early Monday morning as they battled what they are now investigating as a suspicious house fire in Duquesne.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at a vacant home along Priscilla Avenue, near the intersection with Auriles Street.

(Source: City of Duquesne Police Department/Facebook)

Crews remained on scene well into the morning hours, dousing hot spots and working to keep the blaze from spreading.

Firefighters also had to pour water on to the roof of a neighboring home, because they were worried embers from the fire might blow over and catch that house on fire.

The Duquesne fire chief said the blaze appears to be suspicious because the home was vacant, and power and utility were shut off.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

