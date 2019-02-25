



EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police say a driver fled after striking a pedestrian in Westmoreland County on Saturday.

It happened just before 2:20 p.m. in East Huntingdon Township.

State police a man in a pickup truck struck a pedestrian in the Tractor Supply parking lot at Countryside Plaza.

The driver got out of the truck and helped the pedestrian up, but he then got back into the vehicle and drove off.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

State police say the driver was a white man with facial hair who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s. He was between 5-feet-10-inches tall and 6-feet-1-inch tall.

The truck appears to be a white 1999 to 2007 Chevy or GMC single cab pickup truck with possible bungee cords on the tailgate.

Anyone who has more information on this incident or recognizes the vehicle should contact state police.

