



RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) – One person died after shots were fired in Rankin on Monday evening.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., the Rankin Police and paramedics were dispatched to the 300 block of 5th Avenue in response to a 911 call about a man shot. They found a 50-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the victim was shot through his door after responding to a knock.

The motive is not clear at this point, but Allegheny County Police Homicide detectives, who responded to the scene, are investigating.

Tune in to Pittsburgh’s CW at 10 p.m. and KDKA at 11 p.m. for more on this story.