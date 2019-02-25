SEVERE WEATHER:Thousands Still Without Power After Sunday's Wind Storm
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Rankin


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) – One person died after shots were fired in Rankin on Monday evening.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., the Rankin Police and paramedics were dispatched to the 300 block of 5th Avenue in response to a 911 call about a man shot. They found a 50-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the victim was shot through his door after responding to a knock.

The motive is not clear at this point, but Allegheny County Police Homicide detectives, who responded to the scene, are investigating.

Tune in to Pittsburgh’s CW at 10 p.m. and KDKA at 11 p.m. for more on this story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s