PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This new mom certainly has her hands full!

A Great Dane delivered 19 puppies over the weekend at the Kingman Animal Hospital in Arizona, and now their story is going viral.

(Source: Kingman Animal Hospital/Facebook)

(Source: Kingman Animal Hospital/Facebook)

It took 11 staff members at the veterinary clinic to safely and successfully deliver each of the adorable puppies by C-section.

In a Facebook post, Kingman Animal Hospital said that all 19 puppies are alive and healthy, and that “mom is doing great!”

They said the puppies were crying and very active. They were placed in warming units until their mother was able to get back on her feet from the surgery.
Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24

