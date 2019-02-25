



SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) – Sergeant Mark Baserman died one year ago while working at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset.

Baserman died of injuries suffered from an assault by Paul Jawon Kendrick, who was serving a life sentence. Basereman died 11 days after the attack from the then-22-year-old inmate.

To mark the tragic anniversary, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement:

“While there are not enough words to honor his life, his sacrifice, and his service to his fellow citizens, I am asking all Pennsylvanians to honor his memory by observing a one-minute moment of silence at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday in memory of Sgt. Baserman and his ultimate sacrifice,” Wolf’s statement read.

“Corrections officers, like first responders and our soldiers, serve quietly and behind the scenes. The act of willingly going to work every day to protect the safety of others is an act of heroism. These men and women in uniform are joined today by hundreds more, everyday citizens, who appreciate the unwavering service of public servants such as Sgt. Baserman.

“We are committed to the safety of all staff and to providing corrections officers and other staff with the tools and training they need to protect their health and safety. The Department of Corrections will continue to use all of the resources available to reduce violence in prison with the goal of ensuring that every staff member returns home safely each day.”

Employees at SCI Somerset created a scholarship fund in Baserman’s name, with $25,000 raised toward a $50,000 goal for a scholarship for a student to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.

