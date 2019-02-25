



HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — PETA is offering a reward for help finding the person who killed a cow in Westmoreland County.

The incident happened at a farm in Hempfield Township on Feb. 12.

State police say someone apparently got behind the wheel of a tractor at the farm and ended up hitting a cow. The cow was speared on spikes on the back of the tractor and died from the injuries.

The cow was worth about $1,000.

On Monday, PETA announced they would offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

“It takes a dangerous, callous person to spear a living being and leave her to die in agonizing pain,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a release. “PETA is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward so that whoever killed this cow can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call state police at (724) 832-3288.