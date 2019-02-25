



PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Thousands of utility customers remain without power across western Pennsylvania today as high winds continue to roar through the state, knocking down trees and power lines.

About 144,200 customers were without power in Pennsylvania early Monday. But most of the affected customers were expected to have their service restored by Monday night at the latest.

To check when power will be restored in your area, visit Duquesne Light’s website here and West Penn Power’s website here.

Wind advisories and warnings were issued for Sunday into Monday morning as winds began whipping and temperatures plummeted.

The National Weather Service notes that the ground, saturated from previous rain and snow melt, caused trees and power lines to be more susceptible to strong winds.

Wind headlines have been allowed to expire even more locations across western PA. The mountains of WV and MD into the Laurels have been extended until 10am. pic.twitter.com/6xpCOYUISV — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 25, 2019

The winds brought down trees and power lines across the area.

The Pittsburgh Public Works Department said a huge tree toppled over at Alder and Spahr Streets in Shadyside.

High winds can topple large trees. Here’s a fallen tree at Alder and Spahr in #Pittsburgh’s Shadyside. Our @CityPGH Forestry Division is working hard to keep up with damage. Let us know, call 911 if a tree is blocking a roadway. pic.twitter.com/1dVnGvydgM — Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) February 24, 2019

Early Monday, a downed tree shut down the Port Authority’s Blue Line Library T service in both directions. Shuttle buses were being used until the tree was finally cleared around 7 a.m.

The tree was cleared at 7:00 am. All rail cars are back to normal operation. Thank you for your patience. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) February 25, 2019

A tree fell across Perry Highway, too. It blocked Perrymont Road and Sandle Avenue.

It also caused traffic lights to malfunction at many intersections, including on Route 51 at Woodruff.

Several traffic lights are still malfunctioning at many intersections, including on RT-51 both ways at Woodruff. Treat it as a 4-way stop sign & use caution!! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ixjPocAbtr — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) February 25, 2019

Downed trees and wires blocked access to Jefferson Hospital overnight on Coal Valley Road. Crews were eventually able to reopen the road, and allow access to the hospital from Route 51.

A speed of 61 mph was recorded at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Meanwhile, wind speeds of 74 mph – hurricane strength – was reported in Tucker County, West Virginia, on Sunday night.

In Sandusky, Ohio, a motorist captured video of a tractor-trailer flipping over on a bridge. In New York City, sidewalk food carts rocked precariously in the gusts early Monday.

