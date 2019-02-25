



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Federal Trade Commission is issuing more than $1.95 million in refunds to Pittsburgh-area residents who bought a deceptive weight loss system.

According to the FTC, Raymond Wisniewski, owner of NutriMost and NutriMost Doctors, sold the NutriMost Ultimate Fat Loss System in eight Pittsburgh-area locations between Oct. 1, 2012, and Aug. 9, 2016.

The NutriMost System claimed to use new technology that would help users safely lose 20 to 40 pounds or more in 40 days. The FTC says this claim and other claims about the benefits of NutriMost System were deceptive and not supported by scientific evidence.

NutriMost was required to pay $2 million to provide refunds to consumers who purchased the system.

Starting Monday, the FTC will begin mailing 3,483 checks to consumers who bought the system in the Pittsburgh area. Each consumer will receive a refund of $560.54.

Consumers who receive the refund checks should deposit or cash the checks within 60 days.

