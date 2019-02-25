



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded for two defenseman at the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Pens acquired Erik Gudbranson from the Vancouver Canucks and Chris Wideman from the Florida Panthers.

Forward Tanner Pearson is headed to Vancouver in exchange for Gudbranson.

Gudbranson is signed for $4 million per year through 2021. In 57 games this season, he has two goals and eight points and is a minus-27 this season.

Pearson joined the Penguins in November when he was acquired for forward Carl Hagelin in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Twittershphere erupted with opinions about the deal after it was reported.

“The Penguins are going to be using $7.25 million of cap space on Jack Johnson and Erik Gudbransson for the next two seasons after this one.”

The Penguins are going to be using $7.25 million of cap space on Jack Johnson and Erik Gudbransson for the next two seasons after this one. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) February 25, 2019

