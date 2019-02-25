



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh area is about to get a reprieve from the high winds that have battered it since Sunday morning, as the ridiculous winds will continue to diminish through the night on Monday.

While the winds decrease, the cloud cover will be increasing ahead of the next system, arriving Wednesday. That disturbance looks to have minimal impacts for Pittsburgh.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Snow showers north of I-80 are expected, with some accumulations. South of I-80, it is looking like a brief period of rain with a few wet snow flakes mixed in. As of Monday evening, that system is expected to arrive late in the day Wednesday.

As the area has grown accustomed to this winter, temperatures will be up and down through the week, with the mild temperatures mid-to-late in the week, and much colder temperatures into the beginning of next week.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.