



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office announced a major cocaine bust on Monday night.

Police from multiple agencies found $10 million of cocaine hidden in two cars, and they arrested two men who are believed to be part of drug trafficking ring between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Jermaine Clark and Terry Suggs Jr., both from Philadelphia, were arrested Monday in North Braddock. The men were driving vehicles registered out of Philadelphia, and a search of the vehicles turned up a total of 23 kilograms of cocaine hidden in hydraulic traps.

Police think the two men have spent the past 24 months transporting hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Philadelphia to communities and neighborhoods in Allegheny County.

Both defendants have been charged with possession, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and criminal use of a communication device. Both will be arraigned at the Allegheny County Jail.

Tune in to Pittsburgh’s CW at 10 p.m. and KDKA at 11 p.m. for more on this story.