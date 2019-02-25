



FRAZER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Animal welfare agents were back at the Petland in Frazer Township on Monday, checking on the health of a puppy.

Police, animal rescue agencies and the pet store have been swamped with calls and messages regarding a Facebook post about a Boxer puppy at the Petland. Photos of the puppy were shared tens of thousands of times over the weekend by someone who believed the dog was too thin.

RELATED STORY: Pet Store Owner Disputes Claims That Dog Is Too Thin After Facebook Post Goes Viral

Alan Caplan, owner of the Petland at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall, told KDKA over the weekend that the puppy had only been at the store for a few days.

“Boxer puppies, just like a Great Dane or just like an Italian Greyhound, you should be able to see their ribs, and as a puppy, they should have lots of loose skin and they grow into their skin,” Caplan said.

KDKA’s Kym Gable spoke to Frazer Township Police Chief Terry Kuhns late Monday.

He said he accompanied an independent veterinarian to Petland late Monday afternoon. The chief said the veterinarian’s exam showed the puppy is gaining weight, but was likely malnourished when it arrived at Petland last week.

Kuhns said a state humane officer will now conduct an investigation into the breeder in Indiana County that supplied Petland with the animal.

The vet said the puppy is making progress, and no action will be taken against Petland.

The chief said the puppy was playful, active, and lucid during his latest visit.