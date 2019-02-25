



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — WW Ambassador Mary Vogliano stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some sweet and savory recipes perfect for serving to a crowd.

Click here for the Mini Chocolate-Banana Cupcakes with Peanut Butter Frosting recipe.





Slow-Cooker Shredded Chicken Nachos

Serves: 6 | SmartPoints: 5

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon ground cumin

• 1 ½ teaspoons ancho chile powder

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 1 ¾ pounds skinless boneless chicken breasts

• 1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1 ½-inch pieces

• 1 (14 ½-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes with jalapeños

• 1 (15 ½-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

• 6 (6-inch) corn tortillas

• 1 ½ cups shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend

• 6 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream

• ½ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves

• ½ cup slices pickled jalapeño pepper

• 1 lime, cut into 6 wedges

Instructions:

1. Stir together cumin, chile powder, oregano, and salt in cup. Place chicken in 5-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle with spice mixture and toss until coated evenly. Arrange chicken in single layer. Top with bell pepper and tomatoes. Cover and cook until chicken is fork tender, about 3 hours on High. Using two forks, shred chicken in slow cooker; stir in beans. Cover and cook until heated through, about 20 minutes on High.

2. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425° F.

3. Lightly spray both sides of tortillas with nonstick spray. Stack tortillas and cut into 6 wedges; unstack wedges (you should have 36). Arrange wedges in single layer on large rimmed baking sheet. Bake until lightly browned and crisp, about 12 minutes, turning chips over halfway through baking time. Transfer chips to wire rack and let cool completely.

4. Preheat broiler. Arrange chips, slightly overlapping, on some baking sheet. Using slotted spoon, spoon chicken mixture on top of chips; sprinkle evenly with cheese blend. Broil 4 inches from heat until cheese is melted, and mixture is bubbly, about 1 minute. Top evenly with sour cream, cilantro, and jalapeño. With wide spatula, transfer nachos to 6 small plates. Serve with lime wedges.

Raspberries-and-Cream Shortcake

Serves: 14 | SmartPoints: 5

Ingredients:

• 2 (6-ounce) containers fresh raspberries

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 2 ½ teaspoons baking powder

• 1 tablespoon + 5 teaspoons sugar

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• 3 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

• 1 large egg

• ¾ cup low-fat buttermilk

• ½ cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt

• 6 tablespoons crème fraiche

• ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 teaspoon confectioners’ sugar

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425° F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. To make shortcakes, cut ½ cup raspberries in half. Whisk flour, baking powder, 1 tablespoon sugar, and the salt together in large mixing bowl. Add butter and work it into flour mixture with your fingertips or pastry cutter just until it forms coarse crumbs. Add halved raspberries and gently toss.

3. Beat egg in medium bowl, then stir in buttermilk; pour over flour mixture. Stir dough gently just until blended, being careful not to crush raspberries. On lightly floured surface, knead a few times until mixture forms soft dough. Pat dough into disk about 7 inches in diameter and about ¾ inch thick.

4. Cut out 10 rounds using 2-inch round cookie cutter. Gently gather scraps and pat out again to ¾ inch thickness. Cut out 4 more shortcakes. Place shortcakes 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle tops of shortcakes with 1 teaspoon sugar. Bake until tops are golden, 13-14 minutes. Transfer shortcakes to wire rack to cool.

5. For filling, roughly crush remaining raspberries with side of spoon in medium bowl, keeping a few chunky pieces of fruit. Stir in 2 teaspoons sugar. Stir yogurt, crème fraiche, remaining 2 teaspoons sugar, and the vanilla together in another bowl. Split shortcakes using serrated knife. Spoon berries and a little juice onto bottom half of each shortcake, top with spoonful of cream mixture, and cover with shortcake tops. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar.