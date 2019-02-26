POWER OUTAGES:Frustrations Growing As Many Still Remain Without Power After Wind Storm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The second flu death in Allegheny County this year was reported on Tuesday after a male in his mid-70s died recently due to flu complications.

The health department reports that while flu activity in Allegheny County is currently much lower this year compared to last, the virus is still circulating, and it recommends that residents get a flu shot.

The health department immunization clinic offers the flu vaccine. For more information, click HERE.

