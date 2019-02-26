



BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) – It may be a bit early to start thinking about summer, but not for one man in Beaver Falls.

He is trying to get the Beaver Falls wave pool restored to its former glory.

For years people in Beaver Falls thought the wave pool would be nothing more than a broken down memory. Now, there’s a good chance the wave pool will be repaired and reopened.

“It would mean a lot getting everybody together,” said Beaver Falls resident Koree. “Everybody misses it, everybody talks about it.”

The pool has become a one-man project for 41-year-old Tyrone Zeigler, a Beaver Falls High School graduate who wants to gove something back to the community and help kids stay out of trouble.

“A lot of kids don’t play sports, a lot of kids parents don’t have the money to take them on vacations,” Zeigler said. “This could be their Disney World.”

But repairing the pool will cost money. Zeigler is accepting cash donations and had gotten major support from sources like the Home Depot, McDonalds, bath Fitters and Lowes.

“The goal was $500,000, but I’ve been able to get at least eight sponsors to donate materials and I’ve been pushing for that,” Zeigler said.

He hopes to begin repairs this spring with plans to reopen the wave pool next year. It’s going to be a huge challenge because the facility needs a lot of work.

“Concrete, we need a new fence, we need pumps, paint,” Zeigler said. “Like I said, though, I got half the materials so we’re almost there.”

Once it opens, restaurant owner Margarita Jaber thinks it will be a badly needed shot in the arm for the community.

“There’s really no where to really to go and swim and be outside and enjoy the nice weather, so I think it would really, really be a great thing to reopen.”