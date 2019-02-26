



CINCINNATI (KDKA) — According to reports, former Steelers defensive lineman Nick Eason is set to be named the next defensive line coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback reported the news Tuesday afternoon.

“Source: The Bengals are hiring Vanderbilt ass’t Nick Eason to be defensive line coach. Eason was Titans DL coach from 2014-17, played 10 NFL seasons.”

Eason, who has since retired from the NFL, was most currently the defensive line coach at Vanderbilt. He was also a defensive coach with the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Austin Peay following his football playing career.

Eason was a Super Bowl Champion with the Steelers in 2009. He played with Pittsburgh between 2007-2010 as a depth defensive lineman. The 38-year-old also played for the Broncos, Browns and Cardinals before retirement in 2012. In his NFL career, Eason recorded 128 tackles with seven sacks and a forced fumble.