Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Tax collectors in western Pennsylvania say a closed mall owes hundreds of thousands in property taxes from last year.
The West Mifflin Borough tax collector’s office says Century III Mall PA LLC owes $90,620 in borough taxes and $281,709 in school district taxes. The Post-Gazette reports officials say another $54,395 is owed in county taxes for 2018.
RELATED STORIES:
- In Confusing Day, Century III Mall Appears Sold, Then Not By Current Owner
- Century III Mall Reopened, Judge To Allow Owners To Borrow $5 Million For Repairs
- Century III Mall Deemed ‘Uninhabitable,’ Mayor Chastises Property Owner
- Officials Called To Century III Mall For Reported Water Main Break, 1 Person Injured
- Century III Mall Evicting Tenants, Comic Book Store Owner Glad To Be Gone
- More Century III Mall stories
West Mifflin Borough Manager Brian Kamauf says the borough has been prepared for such a situation as the mall has lost millions in assessed value over the years.
Earlier this month, the mall was closed by West Mifflin officials and deemed “unsafe and uninhabitable” after a snap of cold weather damaged the mall’s sprinkler system.
Affiliate company Moonbeam Capital Investments did not respond to requests for comment.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)