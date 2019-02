PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Monday night, news broke on one of the biggest drug busts in the Pittsburgh area years, and now the district attorney is making sure the suspects stay behind bars.

Jermaine Clark and Terry Suggs Jr. are locked up on Tuesday night, but the magistrate set their bonds at just $25,000 each. D.A. Stephen Zappala says his office will try to revoke their bonds, keep them in jail, and start making decisions with federal authorities on how to proceed with the case.

“These guys are players,” said Zappala. “They’ve been down to Columbia and other places.”

In regards to the amount of cocaine seized, he added, “That’s a lot of dope to be moving.”

Zappala characterized the alleged drug ring as a sophisticated organization. The suspects are accused of using high-tech methods to transport and conceal the drugs. The cars they were driving had hidden compartments in the seat-backs equipped with hydraulic traps. That’s where agents found the 23 kilos of cocaine.

The bust on Monday night was made with the help of undercover agents and K-9 units that sniffed out the drugs.