



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a missing Millersville University student who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Millersville Borough Police are hoping to find Brandon Harper, 21, who is a business administration student at the university.

The school, which is located near Lancaster, sent out an email to students asking for help in finding Harper.

Harper’s father posted on Facebook saying that it is unlike his son to take off without telling anyone, and that he had been acting strangely.

“Please keep my son Brandon in your Prayers,” Rob Harper wrote, adding that Brandon Harper’s last known stop was in Massachusetts Tuesday morning.

He also thinks he may be headed to the New England area, possibly Maine.

Harper is a junior at the university, and was last seen driving a gold Buick with the license plate JGY7930.

Anyone with information about Brandon Harper’s whereabouts has been asked to call police at 717-872-4657.