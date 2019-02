JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Parents in a local school district are upset after a Snapchat message with racist undertones began circulating.

They took their concerns to the board on Tuesday night where it was discussed in a closed door meeting.

Tyiona Davis of Clairton addressed a perceived racial problem at a school board meeting at Thomas Jefferson High School. She has two children who attend school in the district.

The social media post is graphic, and contains derogatory language.

“A post on social media states, ‘These (derogatory term), I should hang one by a tree now,’” Davis told the board. “I am very disturbed and I am angry.”

Davis asked the board why in this day and age are we continuing to have issues about race?

Following the meeting, Davis, another parent and several students met privately with the school superintendent, Dr. Michael Ghilani, and the Board President.

When the meeting wrapped up, two parents said they believed the district is moving in the right direction.

“They discussed the new curriculum that was going to take place, with the inclusion of minorities and how they are going teach children and implement change,” Davis said.

Another woman, Hillary Williams, who has five children who attend district schools, says the superintendent told them that disciplinary action had already been taken against the student who posted the ugly post.

In a brief statement the school superintendent said – the West Jefferson School District is aware of an inappropriate, offensive social media post regarding one of our high school students.

Parents if the alleged individual as well of the victim have been notified and we are working with local law enforcement. The incident is not reflective of our core values, and we have taken the appropriate actions according to our discipline policy.