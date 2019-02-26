



MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – A fight at Steel Valley High School in Munhall has led to charges against five girls on Tuesday.

The girls face assault and harassment charges after a fight in the lobby outside the front door, according to Munhall Police. The fight occurred around dismissal time and spilled out into the lobby and outside.

The school resource office helped break up the fight, and called for police backup that was not needed. Officials are looking at surveillance video to see if any other students will face discipline as part of the investigation.

No one was taken to the hospital or injured.

The Steel Valley School Superintendent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.