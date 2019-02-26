



WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Washington County Tourism Agency is looking for the face of its next campaign.

An open casting call is scheduled for March 15 and 16 at Southpointe Golf Club.

The agency is looking for girls between the ages of 8 and 11, and they must live in Washington County.

The winner will become the voice of a new ad campaign and will also appear in a commercial.

For more information or to register for the audition, visit WashCoCastingCall.com or contact the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency at 724-225-3010.