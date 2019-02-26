DELAYS/CLOSINGS:Many School Delays And Closings, Many Due To Power Outages
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lent, Rick Sebak, Shrimp, Wholey's, Wholey's Fish Market


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking forward to Fish Fry Fridays during the Lenten season, then this should entice your taste buds.

Wholey’s Fish Market and famous Pittsburgher/WQED producer Rick Sebak have teamed up for a brand new fish sandwich.

They’re calling it, appropriately, the “Sea-bak Shrimp Burger.”

Wholey’s will begin serving the new sandwich on March 6, and customers will have the chance to pick what kind of bun they’d like.

The Sea-bak sandwich will be available for dine-in meals or takeout.

Visit Wholey’s Fish Market online at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s