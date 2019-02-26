



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking forward to Fish Fry Fridays during the Lenten season, then this should entice your taste buds.

Wholey’s Fish Market and famous Pittsburgher/WQED producer Rick Sebak have teamed up for a brand new fish sandwich.

They’re calling it, appropriately, the “Sea-bak Shrimp Burger.”

Wholey’s will begin serving the new sandwich on March 6, and customers will have the chance to pick what kind of bun they’d like.

The Sea-bak sandwich will be available for dine-in meals or takeout.

Visit Wholey’s Fish Market online at this link.