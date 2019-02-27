



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow geese have arrived, and they’re arriving in big numbers at one Pennsylvania wildlife area.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission reports some 85,000 snow geese have arrived at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area near Middle Creek, Pennsylvania. That’s in Lancaster County.

The incredible sight of the snow geese migration happens every February or March at the area, and brings in tons of bird watchers and photographers.

WATCH LIVE: CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE WEBCAM OF THE SNOW GEESE FROM HDOnTap and The Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Game Commission say bird watchers report that the wings flapping, and birds honking in masses is an incredible experience.

Last year an outstanding 200,000 of the birds were counted on just one day.

Other species of waterfowl including tundra swans, Canada geese, and many species of ducks can be viewed throughout the day as well.

You can keep track of the migration and number of birds being observed by clicking here.