



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The world is once again turning their attention to April the Giraffe as she prepares to give birth again.

It was two years ago when April’s pregnancy captivated the internet, and the Animal Adventure Park started live streaming the popular giraffe.

It was announced this past summer that April was pregnant with her fifth calf.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York now says that April is beginning to show signs of having the baby in March.

WATCH LIVE: APRIL THE GIRAFFE LIVE CAMERA:

The park says on Facebook that “April’s behavioral and physical changes are suggesting she is very much moving towards having a calf in the coming weeks.”

The park also says they’ve been wrong before. (You may remember April originally was thought to go into Labor in February in 2017, but ended up having her calf in April.)

April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri.