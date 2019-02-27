



BRADENTON (KDKA) — Reports say Pirates catcher Elias Diaz has an illness that could keep him on the shelf for an extended period of time.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Pirates beat writer Nubyjas Wilborn says Diaz will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis until the illness is taken care of.

“Elias Diaz is suffering from an “undisclosed virus” and is being evaluated “week to week”The #Pirates catcher is fully shut down from baseball activities. Diaz could possibly start the season on the IL.”

Diaz is fully shutdown from baseball activities currently, and may miss the start of the season because of the virus.

In 82 games last season after splitting time with Francisco Cervelli, Diaz recorded 72 hits and 34 RBI with a .286 batting average. He has been with the Pirates for the last four seasons.