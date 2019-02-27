Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A “listening tour” about recreational marijuana is coming to southwestern Pennsylvania.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman wants to get input on the possibility of legalizing recreational marijuana.
Next week, he will be conducting sessions at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, Swimmer Hall at Penn State Fayette, and North Star High School in Somerset County.
Westmoreland County
Monday, March 4, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Garden & Civic Center
951 Old Salem Road
Greensburg, PA 15601
Fayette County
Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Penn State Fayette
Swimmer Hall
2201 University Drive
Lemont Furnace, PA 15456
Somerset County
Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m.
North Star High School
Auditorium
400 Ohio Street
Boswell, PA 15531
Members of the public can also submit feedback online.
To do that, visit this link.