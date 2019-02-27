



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A “listening tour” about recreational marijuana is coming to southwestern Pennsylvania.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman wants to get input on the possibility of legalizing recreational marijuana.

Next week, he will be conducting sessions at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, Swimmer Hall at Penn State Fayette, and North Star High School in Somerset County.

Westmoreland County

Monday, March 4, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Garden & Civic Center

951 Old Salem Road

Greensburg, PA 15601

Fayette County

Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Penn State Fayette

Swimmer Hall

2201 University Drive

Lemont Furnace, PA 15456

Somerset County

Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m.

North Star High School

Auditorium

400 Ohio Street

Boswell, PA 15531

Members of the public can also submit feedback online.

To do that, visit this link.