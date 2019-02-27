Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Local TV, Rabies


FRAZER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A feral cat that was captured in Frazer Township is the latest animal in Allegheny County to test positive for rabies.

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, the cat was caught on Dellenbaugh Road.

They are telling anyone who lives nearby to avoid stray animals in the neighborhood, and keep an eye on their pets for any strange behavior.

Pet owners are also encouraged to make sure their animals’ vaccinations are up to date.

The cat is the fifth rabid animal reported in the county so far this year.

So far, three raccoons and one bat have also tested positive.

