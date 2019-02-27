



CREEKSIDE (KDKA) — There are new developments concerning an early morning fire that substantially damaged a church in Indiana County.

Police now say that fire was intentionally set.

The fire destroyed everything inside the Harmony Grove Lutheran Church in Washington Township.

Police say it started in two separate areas.

A fire was started in the center of the basement, and a second fire was started near the altar.

Creekside Fire Company responded to the call, but said they didn’t have enough water.

“Our biggest difficulty is water, not having enough water out here in the country like this to fight the fires, so you start calling tanker and tanker and tanker until you get enough,” said Assistant Chief Tim Steffish.

He said more than 12 tankers needed to drive 25 to 30 miles to get to the scene of the fire.

The fire shattered the church’s windows and damaged everything inside. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The future of the church building remains unknown.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-357-1960.