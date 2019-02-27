By Meghan Schiller
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a truck at a crosswalk in McKees Rocks on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 9:40 a.m. near a PNC Bank on Chartiers Avenue.

According to witnesses, the victim had just made a deposit at the bank’s ATM and was crossing the street when he was struck.

Witnesses said that a white van stopped to let him walk through the crosswalk when a gray truck went around the white van and hit the victim.

Witnesses tell KDKA the victim flew several feet in the air and landed on his back. The driver of the truck remained on scene.

One of the witnesses rushed to the victim’s side to attend to him until paramedics arrived.

The victim’s coworker tells KDKA he has worked at the nearby Cricket store for the past two weeks and was making a deposit at the nearby ATM when the crash occurred.

The victim was taken to the hospital just before 10 a.m. His condition has not been released.

No word yet on whether or not charges will be filed against the driver.

