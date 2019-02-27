



DEARBORN COUNTY (KDKA) — Former Cincinnati Bengals and WVU Football player Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested at an Indiana casino Tuesday night.

According to reports, Jones was being investigated for possible cheating at a table game when Gaming Commission agents confronted the former NFL player at the Rising Sun Casino. Reports say Jones became verbally abusive and disorderly with the agents. Pacman was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intimidation and resisting arrest.

Former Cincinnati Bengals CB Adam "Pacman" Jones is in jail after being arrested at Rising Star Casino. @Local12 pic.twitter.com/biWWDrJC3K — Brad Underwood (@BUnderwoodWKRC) February 27, 2019

The 35-year-old has had multiple run-ins with the law over the years, including a fight in an airport in Atlanta and an assault situation in a strip club in Dallas.

Jones last played with the Denver Broncos for seven games in 2018 after declining a return to the Bengals for one season.

The WVU product was taken sixth overall in the 2005 NFL draft by the Titans. He played two seasons in Tennessee but was suspended for the entire 2007 and part of the 2008 season due to off-the-field conduct. Jones then played one season for the Cowboys and a short stint in the CFL before spending eight seasons in Cincinnati.