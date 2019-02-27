



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania says they will not be filing charges against the Pittsburgh Police officers involved in a bar brawl with Pagan Motorcycle group last fall.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady released a statement Wednesday, reading:

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced today that it will not file federal criminal charges against the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Officers involved in an incident that occurred on October 12, 2018 at Kopy’s Bar in Pittsburgh. Upon review of the FBI investigation into the incident, the United States Attorney’s Office determined there is no basis for charging any individual with a federal crime.”

The brawl was caught on surveillance video at Kopy’s Bar on the South Side.

The undercover officers and bikers got into a fight. Members of the Pagan Motorcycle group claim the officers were intoxicated and started the brawl.

Four bikers were arrested and charged, but the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office later dropped those charges.

Since then, three of them have filed lawsuits related to the incident, including Frank DeLuca who suffered face and head trauma.

