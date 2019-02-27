



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police announced the retirement of one of its most loyal members on Wednesday.

K-9 Gerix officially retired this past Friday.

Gerix served with his handler, Officer Casey Lockard, for six years.

“His service and dedication to the citizens of the city of Pittsburgh is greatly appreciated,” the police said.

Gerix will be living at the home of Lockard and his family.

