



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a fatal, drunk driving crash in Penn Hills earlier this month.

The crash happened in the afternoon hours of Feb. 7 on Frankstown Road near the Advanced Auto Parts store.

On Wednesday, police arrested 48-year-old Theamon Hicks.

He is being charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence and other traffic offenses.

Allegheny County Police say it appeared Hicks’ pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Frankstown Road when he crossed the center line and crashed into a Nissan SUV headed westbound.

The 33-year-old driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. He was later identified as Steven Prazenica of Allison Park.

Hicks is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.