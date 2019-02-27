



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A three-vehicle crash involving a school bus slowed down traffic significantly during the early morning rush on Route 28 Wednesday.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on the inbound side of the highway.

Avoid RT-28! All inbound lanes are closed after the 40th St Brg @KDKA Traffic is being diverted across the bridge. pic.twitter.com/KuwV1dUYsn — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) February 27, 2019

The crash involved the bus, a van and a pickup truck.

Officials say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Multi vehicle crash 28 South bound just past the 40th Street Bridge. All traffic is being diverted across the bridge. pic.twitter.com/idEqbsqp1Y — Cherry City Fire (@CherryCityFire) February 27, 2019

While emergency officials say no one was injured in the collision, crews had to shut down all inbound lanes between Millvale and the 31st Street Bridge.

One lane was reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on PA 28 southbound between Intersection of TO SR 4009/0011 SH in MILLVALE [BORO] and Thirtyfirst St Bridge/Strip District. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) February 27, 2019

The incident caused significant traffic delays.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.