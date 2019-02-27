Filed Under:Allegheny County, Celina Pompeani, Local TV, Route 28, School Bus Crash, Traffic


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A three-vehicle crash involving a school bus slowed down traffic significantly during the early morning rush on Route 28 Wednesday.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on the inbound side of the highway.

The crash involved the bus, a van and a pickup truck.

Officials say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

While emergency officials say no one was injured in the collision, crews had to shut down all inbound lanes between Millvale and the 31st Street Bridge.

One lane was reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

The incident caused significant traffic delays.

