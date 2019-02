PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Weil PreK-5 School on Center Avenue was placed on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired in the area.

Dispatchers confirmed shots were fired in the 2200 block of Center Avenue around 4 p.m.

The school was locked down for about 30 minutes, but it has since been lifted.

